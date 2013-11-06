JSE at fresh intraday high as miners rise on weak rand

THE JSE was trading at a fresh intraday record high on Wednesday morning as a weak rand continued to support mining stocks amid global speculation that the Federal Reserve will start tapering its monthly bond-buying programme as early as December.

A better than expected Institute for Supply Management (ISM) service industries index on Tuesday heightened trader expectations that the Fed will reduce the monetary stimulus that has provided global equity support over the past four years.

At 9.50am the JSE all share index was up 0.54% at 45‚997.94 points‚ with the blue-chip top 40 index gaining 0.63%.

The gold mining index garnered 2.37% and the resources index added 0.78% due to a weak rand.

Global economic data expected this week include third-quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) and nonfarm payrolls for October on Friday.

In contrast to upbeat US economic news, the European Commission downgraded its outlook for the European economy, Rand Merchant Bank said in a morning note.

"The theme has become all too familiar as the see-saw game between which major economy will have the tighter monetary policy stance in future continued," the bank said.

"The stronger than expected data in the US fuelled expectations that the Fed will start tapering its quantitative easing programme by year-end rather than late in the first quarter of 2014, while the downgrade in the eurozone growth outlook fuelled expectations of further easing by the European Central Bank."

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American advanced 0.67% to R253.20 and BHP Billiton added 0.71% to R324.99.

Kumba Iron Ore lifted 0.39% to R440.71 and ArcelorMittal SA surged 5.99% to R40 in morning trade. This follows Kumba Iron Ore and ArcelorMittal SA saying on Tuesday that they had agreed on a new pricing formula for iron ore that would cut a key input cost for the steel producer and draw a line under their long and acrimonious dispute.

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti ran up 4.62% to R155.90 after reporting on Wednesday gold production of 1.043-million ounces in the September quarter‚ up 12% from the June quarter.

Chemicals and explosives company AECI added 0.79% to R124.48. It closed 2.1% higher on Tuesday after saying it had received a payment guarantee for the sale of land to Shanghai Zendai Property.

Mediclinic International lost 2.08% to R73.06 after reporting on Wednesday a 58% rise in basic normalised headline earnings per share to 152.0c in the six months to September compared with the same period a year ago.

