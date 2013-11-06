JSE all share breaches 46‚000 points

THE JSE was trading at a fresh intraday record high at midday on Wednesday as gold shares staged a comeback following better than expected quarterly results from AngloGold Ashanti.

ArcelorMittal SA was also a significant driver, with market giant Anglo American and finance group Old Mutual firming as well.

At 12.41pm the all share index was up 0.81% at 46‚119.58 points‚ with the blue-chip top 40 index gaining 0.88%.

The gold mining index shot up 4.21% and resources added 1.22% due to the weak rand.

Investec Asset Management equity dealer Ryan Wibberley said there was a firm undertone in the market. "It is quite widespread," he said.

Mr Wibberley expected the trend to continue to year-end, "but next year could be a different story".

Although the market is valued at high levels, investors cannot afford to stay out as alternative investments are limited. "Because of fears of an asset bubble building up, caution is creeping into the market," he said.

Among individual shares, AngloGold Ashanti rose 6.7% to R159 after September quarterly production of 1.043-million ounces rose by a better than expected 12%. Adjusted earnings of $576m added to the favourable view after the gold producer reported a loss of $135m in the previous quarter. The market was also impressed by cost-cutting at the embattled gold producer having paid off.

Gold Fields was 2.65% stronger at R45.73.

ArcelorMittal SA surged 6.52% to R40.20. The group announced on Tuesday that an agreement was reached with Kumba Iron Ore on a new pricing formula, bringing to an end years of dispute and failed arbitration. Kumba was 0.94% higher at R443.11.

Mr Wibberley said the market was not seeing any real selling. "But we could see some moves to defensive stocks at year-end."

Among other positive movers were Anglo American, up 1.65% at R255.66, while African Rainbow Minerals added 1.78% to R198.48.

Platinum shares rose in tandem with the positive sentiment towards gold shares, led by Impala, which was 3.09% higher at R131.57. Anglo American Platinum rose 2.05% to R423.50.

Old Mutual was 2.34% higher at R33.18 after the group on Wednesday reported quarterly funds under management rose by a strong 14% to £287.5bn.

Mondi Limited and Mondi Plc were among the losers, down 2.49% to R177.17 and 2.78% to R177, respectively. This was despite the company reporting underlying profit growth of 25% in the third quarter.