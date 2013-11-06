Gold rises on expectations US stimulus to be extended

LONDON — Gold advanced on Wednesday, halting its longest losing streak in nearly six months, as the dollar fell on strengthening expectations that the US Federal Reserve will extend its monetary stimulus.

Fed policy maker John Williams said the central bank should wait for stronger evidence of growth before trimming its bond-buying programme, which helped balance out data on Tuesday showing a surprisingly strong US service sector.

The timing of any tapering of the Fed’s $85bn in monthly bond purchases has been a major factor driving gold prices this year. The metal has lost a fifth of its value so far on fears the Fed would start cutting back its stimulus.

Recent mixed economic data has cast doubts over the real strength of the US economy, leaving some in the market to speculate that the Fed could act before year-end.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,317.56 an ounce by 2.56pm GMT. The metal had dropped 3% over the past seven sessions, and analysts still saw it as vulnerable to a break below the $1,300 mark if US data continues to show a pick-up in the economy.

Comex gold futures for December rose $9.30 to $1,317.40 an ounce.

Trading volumes have been low over the past few sessions, and investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, which could give more clues on the state of the economy and the future of the Fed’s stimulus.

"The relative weakening of the dollar is giving some support today but … if the nonfarm payrolls come in better than expected on Friday, then we could see gold lose that support," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.

"I expect $1,306 will prove a good target on the downside." The euro rose against the dollar after stronger-than-expected German data and as investors waited to find out what steps the European Central Bank (ECB) might signal at its policy meeting on Thursday.

"The ECB is expected to keep rates on hold, but the relative dollar strength against the single currency is still important to keep an eye on as far as bullion is concerned," VTB Capital said in a note.

Slow physical demand

Demand for physical gold has failed to pick up robustly as traders await clearer price direction.

"Physical demand is quietening down, and people are hoping to buy at cheaper levels in the Far East, where there is interest but no orders yet," MKS SA chief trader Afshin Nabavi said.

Gold premiums in India halved on Tuesday from levels last week because of unusually muted demand during the festival season and as supply was set to improve after some importing agencies began purchasing for domestic use.

Spot silver rose 1% to $21.87 an ounce.

Spot platinum gained 1% to $1,463.00 an ounce, and spot palladium rose to its highest level since mid-August at $761.25 an ounce earlier in the day. The platinum group metals (PGMs) gained some support from continued supply disruptions in South Africa.

