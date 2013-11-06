Gold advances on US stimulus talks

LONDON — Gold advanced on Wednesday, halting its longest losing streak in nearly six months as the dollar fell on continued talks of extending the lifespan of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus.

Comments from Fed policy maker John Williams, who said the central bank should wait for stronger evidence of growth momentum before trimming bond-buying, helped balance out a surprisingly strong US services-sector report on Tuesday.

The timing of any tapering of the Fed’s $85bn in monthly bond purchases has been a key factor driving gold prices this year. The metal has lost a fifth of its value so far on fears the Fed would start cutting back its stimulus.

Recent mixed economic data, however, has cast doubts over the real strength of the US economy, leaving markets to speculate whether the Fed would act before year-end.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,317.35 an ounce by 10.51am GMT. The metal had dropped 3% over the past seven sessions and analysts see it still vulnerable to break below the $1,300 mark if US data shows a pick-up in the economy.

Comex gold futures for December rose $9.20 to $1,317.30 an ounce.

Volumes have been very low over the past few sessions and investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, which could give more clues on the state of the US economy and the future of the Fed’s stimulus.

"The nonfarm payrolls are coming on Friday and tomorrow we have the ECB (European Central Bank) and the BoE (Bank of England) meetings on interest rates," MKS SA’s head of trading, Afshin Nabavi, said.

"Markets are a little bit hesitant, waiting for some kind of direction ... gold seems to have found support at $1,306, while $1,321 is a good resistance level."

The euro rose against the dollar as investors waited to find out what steps the ECB might signal at its policy meeting on Thursday.

"The ECB is expected to keep rates on hold, but the relative dollar strength against the single currency is still important to keep an eye on as far as bullion is concerned," VTB Capital said in a note.

Slow physical demand

On the physical side, demand has failed to pick up robustly, as traders wait for clearer price direction.

"Physical demand is quietening down and people are hoping to buy at cheaper levels in the Far East, where there is interest but no orders yet," Mr Nabavi said.

Gold premiums in India halved on Tuesday from last week because of unusually muted demand during the festival season and as supply was set to improve after some importing agencies began purchasing for domestic use.

Spot silver rose 1.3% to $21.92 an ounce.

Spot platinum gained 0.6% to $1,456.20 an ounce and spot palladium rose to its highest level since August 19 at $759.75 an ounce earlier in the day.

