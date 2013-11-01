Euro on the ropes after dive in inflation

LONDON — The euro tumbled to a two-week low on Friday after a plunge in eurozone inflation left markets suddenly eyeing the outside chance of a cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) next week.

European shares saw a subdued end to what looked to be a fourth week of gains, but the combination of Thursday’s surprise dive in inflation to just 0.7% and a revitalised dollar kept it on the ropes.

After its biggest fall in six months in the previous session, the euro fell to $1.3530, on course for a fall over the course of the week of 2%.

"It is clear that there has been a major sentiment change on the euro," Saxo Bank’s head of forex strategy, John Hardy, said in Copenhagen.

"The ECB’s single mandate has always been on inflation so this gives (ECB president Mario) Draghi and co further reason to do something at next week’s meeting. We see considerable further downside. The likes of euro/dollar back into the old range, down towards $1.30."

The move was amplified as the dollar continued to kick away from a recent nine-month low, boosted by upbeat US data overnight.

Stock markets across the continent lost between 0.2% and 0.5%, pegged back by signs of third-quarter weakness at some major European firms.

At the same time, the return of bets on an ECB rate cut saw eurozone government bonds extend this week’s rise.

China reassures

Reassuring signals on China’s factory activity offered support to Asian markets, though Tokyo’s Nikkei finished at a one-week low as the yen strengthened against the euro.

Markets remained focused on US monetary policy and how soon the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its $85bn a month support programme, having delayed a move in September.

US S&P E-mini futures edged up about 0.1%, after the S&P 500 index closed down about 0.4% on Thursday but still gained 4.5% for the month.

The ISM survey of manufacturing for October will give investors the latest temperature reading on the state of the US economy after some upbeat purchasing managers index data on Thursday.

"If the ISM report is better than expected, it could add to revived tapering expectations, and US yields and the dollar could go up and stocks could go down," Brown Brothers Harriman senior currency strategist Masashi Murata said in Tokyo.

Not all players are convinced that this week’s US news flow heralds a shift in monetary policy expectations, given the disruption caused by October’s Federal shutdown.

"The existence of noise in the October data will likely make it difficult for the Fed to gather enough evidence to start tapering in December," Barclays strategists wrote in a note.

In commodities trading, gold steadied but at $1,326.01 an ounce was still close to its lowest in nearly two weeks, hurt by sharp losses in the previous session from month-end profit-taking, the strong US economic data and the higher dollar.

Copper got a lift from the China data, rising to $7,281 a tonne and back toward a one-week peak of $7,300 hit on Thursday.

Brent crude added 0.3% to $109.19 a barrel as US crude edged up 0.1% to $96.44.

