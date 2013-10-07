Rand softer as US budget deadlock drags on

THE rand was softer in morning trade on Monday, waiting for US policy makers to break a deadlock that has kept the US government shut for almost a week.

At 9.26am, the rand was bid at R10.0451 to the dollar compared with Friday’s close of R9.9950.

Against the euro‚ the rand was bid at R13.6351 from its previous close of R13.5444 and was at R16.1182 against sterling from R16.0109 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.3574 from its previous close of $1.3570.

According to Nedbank Capital, one of the consequences of the US government shutdown has been the delay of a number of key data releases, among these Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data.

"The markets have focused on the failure in the US to find resolution on the debt ceiling, and the consequences of this scenario," the bank said.

"While this continues the markets will remain cautious."