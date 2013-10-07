Markets

Rand softer as US budget deadlock drags on

07 October 2013 - 13:09 PM Fifi Peters

THE rand was softer in morning trade on Monday, waiting for US policy makers to break a deadlock that has kept the US government shut for almost a week.

At 9.26am, the rand was bid at R10.0451 to the dollar compared with Friday’s close of R9.9950.

Against the euro‚ the rand was bid at R13.6351 from its previous close of R13.5444 and was at R16.1182 against sterling from R16.0109 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.3574 from its previous close of $1.3570.

According to Nedbank Capital, one of the consequences of the US government shutdown has been the delay of a number of key data releases, among these Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data.

"The markets have focused on the failure in the US to find resolution on the debt ceiling, and the consequences of this scenario," the bank said.

"While this continues the markets will remain cautious."

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains of almost 2% in the week ...
Markets
2.
Gold loses its glitter ahead of French vote and ...
Markets
3.
JSE opens weaker as strong rand drags down ...
Markets
4.
Rand flat on position squaring ahead of France’s ...
Markets
5.
Flat JSE shows little reaction to strong Dow close
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.