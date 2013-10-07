Markets

JSE opens weaker in line with global stocks

07 October 2013 - 13:09 PM Andries Mahlangu

THE JSE was softer early on Monday, in line with global markets, as the partial US government shutdown entered its second week with no resolution in sight.

Vodacom was the main casualty on the blue-chip top 40 index — down more than 5% — after the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) said on Friday it would lower the mobile termination rate to 10c by 2016.

At 9.42am, the all share index was down 0.69% at 43,623.54 points, with the top 40 index losing 0.82%. Resources shed 1.02%.

"Our baseline view is for the partial US government shutdown to last only a few days, and that very little will be lost off US gross domestic product growth. We would therefore not expect it to alter the profile for quantitative easing tapering, which we expect will commence in December," Standard Bank analysts said.

European markets were weaker in early trade, with London’s FTSE 100 dropping 0.89% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 shedding 1.22%.

"Even if there is a breakthrough with regard to the US budget in the coming days, anxieties will continue to build as long as the debt ceiling issues remain unresolved and the October 17 deadline draws closer," the bank said.

Among individual shares, Anglo American was 1.51% lower at R236.50, with Sasol shedding 2.22% to R479.14, while AngloGold Ashanti was 1.77% firmer at R129.79.

MTN was 2.38% weaker at R194.36 and Vodacom shed 5.54% to R116.88.

FirstRand was 2.23% lower at R33.69.

