US tension hits dollar, causes stocks to sag

LONDON — The government shutdown and looming debt deadline in the US kept the dollar pinned at an eight-month low on Friday and drove world shares towards a second week of losses.

With no clear progress in Washington, financial markets were facing up to the possibility the deadlock could extend to October 17, when the government will effectively run out of cash.

European shares opened weaker for a third day, down 0.3% in early trading after Asian markets were led lower by a nearly 1% drop on Tokyo’s Nikkei average.

World stocks overall were down 0.15% on the day and head for a second weekly loss in a row of 0.7%, but analysts said this was of minor significance considering their recent strength.

Instead, the focus was mainly on the ailing dollar, which hovered at an eight-month low against a basket of major currencies following a 3.5% drop during the past three weeks of political wrangling.

House of Representatives speaker John Boehner was quoted on Thursday as saying Washington will make sure it does not default on its debt, though compromises may be needed. Hitting the debt ceiling could lead to an unprecedented US default, an outcome the market assumes is unthinkable.

"By far the biggest risk is October 17. If the debt ceiling is not raised beyond $17.6-trillion, words like default are going to start rearing their head," Hermes chief economist Neil Williams said.

"Is the world’s biggest economy really going to default on its debt when the wheels of the Fed’s printing presses are still turning? I highly doubt it."

With the dollar firmly on the back foot, the euro held at $1.3622, within striking distance of its 2013 peak of $1.3711 following a week of largely encouraging data.

The US shutdown delayed the closely watched nonfarm payrolls data, normally out on Friday and a key factor in the Federal Reserve’s deliberations on when to scale back its stimulus. The postponement had no noticeable effect on the market.

Several Fed officials are due to speak later in the day after two senior policy makers warned on Thursday of dire consequences if the country defaulted on its debt. One said the Fed’s monetary policy was being kept ultra-easy to help offset the harm caused by the wrangling.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei ended down 0.94% taking its cue from the US S&P 500, which suffered its ninth loss in 11 sessions overnight, after the Bank of Japan maintained its policy stance and pointed to the country’s slowly improving economy.

Italian assets shine

Debt markets have remained largely relaxed about the US tension, and yields on benchmark US Treasuries and German bunds were slightly higher in early trading after a largely steady week.

Italian bonds extended this week’s relief rally after Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s government won a confidence vote in parliament. Italian shares in Milan also outperformed, up 0.8% versus falls of 0.2% in London and Frankfurt.

In commodity markets, trading remained choppy. Brent crude edged up 0.2% to around $109.27 a barrel, reversing a 0.2% decline overnight after slower US service sector growth in September compounded worries about demand for raw materials.

Gold was steady at $1,316.51 an ounce while copper prices stabilised at $7,202.25 a tonne after tumbling 1.3% on Thursday.

