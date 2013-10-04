Rand softens slightly on importer demand

THE rand was slightly weaker in quiet trade late on Friday due to some importer demand.

"Importers are selling their rands and buying foreign currency to pay for imported goods, which has put some pressure on the rand," a local currency trader said.

At 3.50pm, the rand was bid at R10.0510 to the dollar compared with Thursday’s close of R10.0208. Against the euro‚ the rand was bid at R13.6497 from its previous close of R13.6584 and was at R16.1379 against sterling from R16.1958 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.3582 from its previous close of $1.3627.

"The situation is a bit weird at the moment: there is not much trade happening in our local market due to the uncertainty about the US (budget stalemate). The rand did strengthen to R9.97 during the day, but we are back to about R10.04 due to some importer demand," he said.