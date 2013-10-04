Oil steady as storm concern limits losses

LONDON — Brent crude oil edged above $109 a barrel on Friday as concern over a prolonged US government shutdown triggered by a row over state spending was offset by a tropical storm curbing supply in the Gulf of Mexico.

The US shutdown, now in its fourth day, is expected to hurt demand in the world’s largest oil consumer, as nearly a million government workers are home without pay.

But with energy companies shutting production as Tropical Storm Karen headed towards the gulf basin, supply disruptions supported prices.

Brent crude rose 25c to $109.25 by 8.55am GMT, after settling 19c lower in the previous session.

US oil rose 25c to $103.56, after ending down 79c on Thursday. Both benchmarks were set to end the week slightly higher, following declines in the previous three weeks.

"The Brent price is pretty stable," Commerzbank senior oil and commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch said in Frankfurt.

"It’s being pulled down by the shutdown, declining geopolitical risks and positive inventory data released earlier in the week, but the storm in the Gulf of Mexico is preventing a price drop."

Energy companies in the Gulf of Mexico started shutting production and evacuating some workers on Thursday. The US Gulf basin provides nearly a fifth of daily US oil output.

The National Hurricane Centre said the storm was expected to be at or near hurricane strength on Friday or Saturday, and that it could reach the US Gulf Coast between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle at the weekend.

The dispute over the US government budget has begun to weigh on financial markets. President Barack Obama has called off plans to visit Asia in a bid to end the government shutdown.

Another crisis looms in two weeks, when US legislators must decide whether to increase the US government’s $16.7-trillion borrowing limit.

A further easing of tensions between Iran and the West over the Tehran’s nuclear programme also dragged on prices.

The US on Thursday held out the possibility of giving Iran some short-term sanction relief in return for concrete steps to slow uranium enrichment and shed light on its nuclear programme.

The dollar languished near an eight-month low on Friday against a basket of major currencies.

A weaker dollar is supportive for oil, as importing nations find it cheaper to buy dollar-priced oil in their own currencies.

