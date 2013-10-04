JSE softens as mining and resources shares pull back

THE JSE was softer at midday, weighed down by a general pullback in mining and resource shares, while pockets of gains were seen across some industrial counters.

At 12.20pm the all share index was down 0.51% at 43,782.25 points, with the platinum and gold mining indices 1.57% and 1.2% lower, respectively.

Resources were 1.15% softer and industrial shares were down 0.22%.

"Although slightly lower, industrial counters are outperforming the rest of the market due to positive movements in some industrial shares such as Naspers," Sasfin Securities portfolio manager Nicholas Sorour said.

The multimedia group, which makes up the bulk of the industrial index, was 0.43% firmer at R942.06.

Other industrial shares that gained included chemicals and explosives group AECI, which lifted 0.39% to R119.71 and sugar-processing group Tongaat, which added 0.33% R119.99.

Uncertainty over the possibility of a prolonged shutdown in Washington continued to weigh on global markets, with European shares mostly flat at midday.

At 12.05pm local time, the FTSE 100 was 0.11% up at 6,456.33 points.

The US government was into its fourth day of being non-operational as a political standoff kept a budget impasse in place. Worries over the US missing a key deadline to raise its debt ceiling and avert a default also dampened market mood.

"What’s interesting, though, is that Dow Futures are pointing to a positive opening today later on Wall Street, maybe in the hopes that some resolution will be reached going into the weekend," Mr Sorour said

Among individual shares on the JSE, BHP Billiton lost 1.71% to R288.28 and ArcelorMittal SA gave up 1.75% to R34.24.

Gold Fields led the downward move among gold shares, losing 1.92% to R44.52, while Anglo Platinum gave up 3.04% to R397.65.

Financial services counters saw Sanlam give up 1.44% to R47.80, Santam lose 1.24% to R190.16 and Liberty drop 1.18% to R199.32.

City Lodge Hotels gained 2.45% to R125.50.