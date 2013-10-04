JSE ends soft but off lows on US budget hopes

THE JSE closed in negative terrain on Friday, albeit off its intraday lows, following a firm US market in late trade as hopes for a deal that would end the US government shutdown lifted US stocks.

At 5pm local time, the all share index was 0.18% softer at 43,925.68 points, with the platinum and gold indices relinquishing 1.46% and 0.90%, respectively. Resource counters gave back 0.39% after coming under pressure due to a weaker dollar that lost value due to the US fiscal uncertainty.

"Precious metals have been pretty volatile the last couple of days due to the uncertainty in the US and specifically the debt ceiling that is coming up soon," a local trader said.

European markets were firmer in late trade with London’s FTSE 100 index 0.34% firmer at 4.48pm local time.

Data show wholesale inflation in the eurozone remained tame, with the producer price index for August flat on the month versus expectations of a 0.1% increase, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Meanwhile, US stocks traded firmer following a glimmer of progress in the talks to end the government shutdown, the news wire said. At 5pm local time, the Dow Jones Industrial average had gained 0.30% to 15,041.42 points.

There were some signs of progress as senior Republicans in Congress have begun shifting away from their attempt to undercut the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and toward a broader budget deal that could include raising the debt ceiling, the news wire reported.

A host of Federal Reserve officials will be speaking on Friday, including New York Fed president William Dudley, Dallas Fed president Richard Fisher, Richmond Fed president Jeffrey Lacker and Minneapolis Fed president Narayana Kocherlakota.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American ended 0.37% firmer at R240.13, while BHP Billiton ended 0.79% softer at R290.98.

ArcelorMittal gave back 2.87% to R33.85, while Exxaro lifted 1.07% to R163.73.

Platinum counter Impala Platinum led the downside in its sector, losing 2.33% to R117.38. Anglo American Platinum dipped 0.91% to R406.25.

Harmony Gold retreated 1.66% to R32.50 and AngloGold Ashanti gave up 1.41% to R127.53. Junior player Gold One International bucked the trend, surging more than 10% to R2.10.

Industrial transportation company Value Group surged 8.8% to R6.80 after it said on Friday its basic and headline earnings per share for the six months ended August would be up to 20% higher than those for the previous corresponding period.