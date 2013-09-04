Syrian fears send JSE lower

RENEWED fears over military intervention by the West in Syria sent local equities lower on Wednesday, while widespread strikes also put pressure on the JSE. At 5pm‚ the all share index had lost 0.86% to 42,522.80 points, with the top 40 index falling 0.9%.

"Western intervention in Syria is becoming a bit more likely and that has made everybody nervous‚" independent analyst Ian Cruickshanks said.

"Markets are expected to remain nervous ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Those numbers will give a clearer guidance of whether tapering in monetary easing will begin this month or not‚" Mr Cruickshanks said.

On the JSE, gold miners posted the biggest declines, losing 1.6% due to a weaker bullion price, which had shed 1.38% to $1,392.92/oz by 5pm local time; strike action in the sector also weighed.

Junior gold miners Pan African Resources and Village Main Reef were the first to reach an agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the United Association of South Africa on Wednesday, but workers at the rest of the gold mining companies represented by the Chamber of Mines remained on strike. It is estimated that the industry will incur a loss of R350m for each day the strike continues.

Among individual shares, AngloGold Ashanti dropped 3.91% to R135.20, while Harmony gained 3.23% after the company said on Wednesday that the NUM strike at its operations was peaceful and that its Kusasalethu mine was operating at normal levels.

Discovery relinquished 4.02% to R83.50, Vodacom lost 3.14% to R113.13, while Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon gained 3.33% to R159.71.

Eqstra Holdings jumped 4.57% to R7.32 as investors welcomed the group’s 28.9% increase in its year-end dividend to 36c.