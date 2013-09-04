Syrian concern holds back European shares

LONDON — Conviction that economic recovery will persuade the Federal Reserve to trim its stimulus kept the dollar near a six-week high on Wednesday but shares dipped as Washington moved closer to a strike on Syria.

US President Barack Obama clinched the backing of key figures in Congress on Tuesday for his drive to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons, though no vote is due until next week.

"There is an underlying vulnerability to any escalation of tension in the Middle East, but I think for the markets top of the agenda is the improvement in economic activity and the better risk backdrop that leaves," RBC Capital Markets’ head of forex research, Adam Cole, said.

The dollar was trading close to a six-week peak against a basket of major currencies supported by the rise in US debt yields, which gained after strong factory data raised expectations the Fed will soon begin trimming its bond buying.

The dollar’s strength saw the euro slide to a six-week low of $1.3138, although it has since recovered to be little changed at $1.3170.

Policy meetings on Thursday at the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank were expected to weigh on major currency trading decisions, with investors also eyeing Friday’s release of the latest US numbers.

However, the underlying nervousness over developments in the Middle East did weigh on commodities and equity markets.

MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 countries, was little changed overall but Europe’s broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index had dipped 0.2% in early trade.

Asian stocks earlier broke a four-day winning streak on the worries over Syria but were off their lows for the day. Although in Japan the Nikkei index finished at a four-week high after rising 0.5%.

Global pickup

The outlook for the global economy has been given a boost this week by a surge in manufacturing activity in the world’s largest economy and unexpected strength at factories in China, the UK and across Europe.

On Wednesday new data showed the pickup spreading to the all-important service sector with activity in China hitting its highest level for five months in August.

Eurozone businesses also recorded their best month in more than two years in August as orders increased for the first time since mid-2011, a separate survey showed, suggesting the region’s economy will grow slightly this quarter.

"The eurozone recovery is looking increasingly broad-based, with more sectors and more countries emerging from recession," Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said.

Mr Williamson said Markit’s eurozone composite purchasing managers index (PMI), compiled from a survey of thousands of companies across the 17-nation bloc and viewed as a good gauge of growth, suggested the region’s economy would grow 0.2% this quarter.

Nerves stretched

Meanwhile in the energy markets, Brent crude traded above $115 a barrel as investors worried that any strike against Syria could spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply from the region that pumps a third of the world’s oil.

"The US is likely to take some action in Syria," Astmax Investments commodity sales manager Tetsu Emori said in Tokyo. "Oil prices should ratchet up."

Brent crude for October delivery was at $115.77, little changed for the day.

Some sporadic safe-have buying also allowed gold to hold onto its recent gains to trade at $1,412.84 an ounce, after it pushed past $1,400 on Tuesday when a missile test by Israeli forces training with the US Navy set nerves on edge.

