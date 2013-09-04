Rand firms on hopes of quick end to gold strikes

THE rand was trading firmer at midday on Wednesday amid market expectations that local mining strikes will not continue for much longer.

"Expectations are that the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and mines will reach an imminent wage agreement and that mining strikes will not last for much longer, which is positive for the rand," Thebe Stockbroking head of research Henry Flint said.

Two of the seven gold producers affected by the gold industry strike have settled the dispute to avoid a strike, raising hope of an early settlement at other mines, the Chamber of Mines announced on Wednesday morning.

Pan African Resources and Village Main Reef have reached a settlement agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and United Association of South Africa (Uasa) at the Evander and Tau Lekoa mines, respectively.

At 12.05pm‚ the rand was bid at R10.2579 to the dollar compared with Tuesday’s close of R10.3242.

Against the euro‚ the rand was bid at R13.5148 from its previous close of R13.5936 and was at R16.0231 against sterling from R16.0598 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.3175 from $1.3168 at Tuesday’s close.

With Carol Paton