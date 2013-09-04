Oil weakens as Syrian strike seen as limited

NEW YORK — Brent crude oil weakened on Wednesday as it appeared that a military strike against Syria would remain limited, quelling fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East.

US President Barack Obama is asking US legislators to approve his plan for a military strike against Syria for an alleged chemical weapons attack against its citizens.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee members said they expected a panel vote later on Wednesday on a draft resolution for the use of military force in Syria.

While Syria is not a big oil producer, investors have been worried that a strike there by Western forces may spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply from a region that pumps a third of the world’s crude.

This has driven US oil prices to their highest in 2013 and Brent oil to a six-month peak as traders have priced in a supply risk factor.

"You’re mainly seeing a pullback on the perception that we may not strike Syria and that if we do, Congress will rein in Obama’s plans," said Michael Lynch, an oil analyst and president of consultancy Strategic Energy & Economic Research in Winchester, Massachusetts.

"The chance of contagion appears much less reduced compared to last week."

Front-month Brent crude oil futures were down 74c at $114.94 a barrel at 4.43pm GMT after trading as high as $116.09 and as low as $114.40.

US crude for October delivery fell $1.28 to $107.26 a barrel after trading in a range of $106.98 to $108.61.

Middle East tension may also widen Brent’s premium to US crude, which was last trading at $7.72 a barrel.

There are concerns that any action against Syria would have an ill effect on US foreign relations with Iran and thwart diplomacy related to its nuclear programme.

Other world leaders said a lack of action against the alleged use of chemical weapons may send the wrong message to Iran — that it would not face consequences for the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs says a limited Syrian strike would push up crude prices, but argues that Brent is unlikely to exceed $125 a barrel.

Markets are already coping with a supply loss from Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) producer Libya as strikes at ports and pipelines have shrunk exports to about 80,000 barrels a day, less than a tenth of capacity.

Outages from the Middle East and Africa have risen above 3-million barrels a day, some 3.5% of global demand.

Sudan’s decision to lift a threat to block oil exports from South Sudan provided some relief, although Juba’s output at 200,000 barrels a day remained lower than before the conflict shut its entire production.

The improving global economic outlook was having a secondary effect on prices, Mr Lynch said. "It’s the reason we’re not down $2 a barrel." Eurozone businesses had their best month in more than two years in August, and growth in the services sector in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, hit a five-month high.

A decline in crude oil purchases as seasonal refinery maintenance kicks off may place some downward pressure on prices in coming weeks, Mr Lynch said.

Private forecaster API was expected to release its weekly oil data at 8.30pm GMT on Wednesday, one day later due to the US Labor Day holiday on Monday. The US Energy Information Administration is expected to report oil data at 3pm GMT on Thursday, also one day later.

US commercial crude oil and petrol inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

