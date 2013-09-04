Oil holds steady as Syrian tension stokes supply concern

LONDON — Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Wednesday as US legislators’ support for military action against Syria revived concern that Middle East oil supplies might be disrupted if the conflict widens.

President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the US Congress in his call for limited strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians.

While Syria is not a key oil producer, investors are worried that a strike by Western forces against the country could spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply from the region that pumps a third of the world’s crude.

Brent crude was at $115.56, down 12c by 8.52am GMT and close to a peak of $116 hit on Tuesday. US crude fell 44c to $108.10 a barrel.

"The US is likely to take some action in Syria," Astmax Investments commodity sales manager Tetsu Emori said in Tokyo. "Oil prices should ratchet up."

Middle East tension could also widen Brent’s premium to US crude to more than $10 a barrel, from $7.56 now.

Goldman Sachs said a limited strike would push up crude, but argued that Brent was unlikely to exceed $125.

"Brent prices above (about) $125 are unsustainable in our view as OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) strategic petroleum reserves act as significant spare capacity," said the bank’s analysts, led by Jeffrey Currie.

"We believe (the recent price rise) mostly reflects the events in Syria and less the increasing fundamental tightness driven by significant supply shortfalls in both Iraq and Libya, which further skews the risk to the upside."

Markets are already coping with a supply loss from Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) producer Libya as strikes at ports and pipelines have shrunk exports to about 100,000 barrels a day — less than a tenth of capacity. Outages from the Middle East and Africa rose above 3-million barrels a day — about 3.5% of global demand.

Sudan’s decision to lift a threat to block oil exports from South Sudan provided some relief, although Juba’s output at 200,000 barrels a day remained lower than before the conflict shut its entire production.

The pressure on Opec’s spare capacity could peak in September on lower exports from Libya and Iraq, coinciding with a likely drop in total OECD petroleum inventories to their lowest since mid-2004, said Goldman Sachs.

Oil supply has become as tight as when the International Energy Agency ordered a rare release of strategic oil reserves during Libya’s civil war in 2011, raising talks of possible action from the OECD energy watchdog.

US commercial crude oil and gasoline inventories probably fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

