Oil holds above $115 as Obama gets backing for Syrian strike

SINGAPORE — Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Wednesday, close to its highest in almost a week, as US legislators’ support for military action against Syria rekindled concern over the possible impact on oil supply from the Middle East.

President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the US Congress, including Republicans, in his call for limited strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians.

While Syria is not a key oil producer, investors are worried that a strike by Western forces against the country could spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply from the region that pumps a third of the world’s crude.

Brent crude for October delivery was at $115.79, up 11c, by 4.44am GMT and close to a peak of $116 hit on Tuesday, when prices ended with a gain of $1.35.

October US crude futures fell 19c to $108.35 a barrel after settling 89c higher in the previous session.

"The US is likely to take some action in Syria," Astmax Investments commodity sales manager Tetsu Emori said in Tokyo. "Oil prices should ratchet up."

Analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Société Générale expect Brent to rise to $120-$130 a barrel in a limited strike situation, while a protracted war could boost oil by as much as $50.

Markets are already coping with a supply loss from Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) producer Libya as strikes at ports and pipelines have shrunk exports to around 100,000 barrels a day — less than a tenth of capacity. Outages from the Middle East and Africa rose to more than 3-million barrels a day — about 3.5% of global demand.

Sudan’s decision to lift a threat to block oil exports from South Sudan provided some relief, although Juba’s output, at 200,000 barrels a day, remained lower than before the conflict shut its entire production.

The pressure on Opec’s spare capacity could peak in September on lower exports from Libya and Iraq, coinciding with a likely drop in total petroleum inventories for the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to their lowest since mid-2004, Goldman Sachs analysts led by Jeffrey Currie said in a note.

"Barring a more serious spillover from Syria into the broader region, the seasonal decline in oil demand in Saudi Arabia towards the end of the year and a gradual recovery in ex-Saudi Opec crude production levels will likely reduce the pressure on Opec spare capacity markedly," the bank said.

Oil supply has become as tight as when the International Energy Agency (IEA) ordered a rare release of strategic oil reserves during the civil war in 2011, raising talks of possible action from the OECD energy watchdog.

US commercial crude oil and petrol inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of six analysts showed.

Investors were also awaiting key jobs data from the US later this week for clues on when the Federal Reserve will start slowing its massive bond-buying programme.

The Fed’s decision has been complicated by the potential military strike on Syria, which could upset global financial markets, analysts said.

