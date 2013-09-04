JSE down amid low volumes

THE JSE was in negative territory on Wednesday morning dragged down in the main by the financial and general resource indices.

Global markets are on tenterhooks as the world awaits the West’s decision on whether or not to launch a strike on Syria.

Financials are down due to investors digesting Discovery’s disappointing results on Wednesday.

Resource counters are lower as the whole mining sector has been affected by a strike in the local gold mining industry.

At 10.25am the all share index was down 0.88% at 42‚516.86 points with the top 40 index 0.95% lower.

The financial and resource indices were down 1.04% and 0.97% respectively.

There were plenty of events at the moment influencing markets, Investec Asset Management equity dealer Ryan Wibberley said.

"Markets are in a wait-and-see mode as there are a lot of unanswered issues such as whether or not there will be a strike on Syria. Will tapering begin in the US?" he said.

"All of this plays into the hands of low volume trade on the JSE and we are just drifting along. Local strikes are all over the news. The big event of the week will be the US payroll number on Friday.

"The gold price was up $10 overnight, but it did not help our gold miners, so one can attribute softer gold mining counters today to the strike.

"The European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) are meeting on Thursday and we have the G-20 later this week, Jewish Holidays and Friday payrolls. So there are lots of reasons to sit on your hands."

Among individual shares on the JSE‚ Anglo American fell 1.06% to R246.41 and rival BHP Billiton dropped 1.11% to R302.50.

Financial services group Discovery was 2.76% lower at R84.60 after reporting a 4% decline in diluted headline earnings per share to 367c for the year ended June 2013.