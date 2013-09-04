Gold holds onto gains on mounting Syrian tension

SINGAPORE — Gold on Wednesday clung to gains made in the previous session on sporadic safe-haven buying as US President Barack Obama won support from key Congressmen for a limited strike against Syria.

Mr Obama secured the backing of Republicans John Boehner and Eric Cantor in his call for limited US strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians.

Leaders of the US Senate foreign relations committee said they reached an agreement on a draft authorisation for the use of military force in Syria that was much narrower than the request made by Mr Obama, paving the way for a vote by the committee on Wednesday.

Spot gold edged up 0.06% to $1,412.84 an ounce by 3.48am GMT on Wednesday, after pushing past $1,400 in the previous session as a missile test by Israeli forces training in the Mediterranean with the US Navy set nerves on edge.

"Markets are very quiet today as we are waiting for more developments in Syria," Wing Fung Precious Metals dealing head Peter Fung said in Hong Kong.

"Until then we will be in a very tight trading range. It looks like prices can go either side from here but tension in Syria will give some support."

Rising geopolitical tension spurs safe-haven buying in gold as investors dump riskier assets such as stocks.

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday after a four-day winning run as the likelihood for action against Syria increased.

"The potential for Mideast tensions to intensify would be bullish for bullion," HSBC analysts wrote in a note. "A key reason for gold to rally in response to Mideast tensions is the potential for oil supply disruptions that a US strike or an escalation of the conflict may trigger."

Gold is seen as a hedge against oil-led inflationary pressures.

Gold prices were also supported by labour strikes that began in South Africa’s gold mines, with some workers failing to go underground for the evening shift.

The stoppage was called by the National Union of Mineworkers, which represents two-thirds of the workers in South Africa’s gold mines, after talks between unions and companies broke down last week.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), saw its holdings fall 1.8 tonnes on Tuesday to 919.23 tonnes but they were still 10 tonnes above a four-year low hit in early August.

Reuters