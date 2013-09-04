Exporter interest lifts rand from worst levels

THE rand was relatively stable in afternoon trade on Wednesday, helped by exporter interest that pushed the currency off its weakest level of the day.

The currency softened to R10.3440/$ during the session before the exporter activity. Another boost came from news that two of the country’s seven gold producers involved in wage talks had reached an agreement with unions to avert strikes.

At 3.05pm‚ the rand was bid at R10.2668 to the dollar compared with Tuesday’s close of R10.3242.

Against the euro‚ the rand was bid at R13.5196 from its previous close of R13.5936 and was at R16.0205 against sterling from R16.0598 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.3173 from $1.3168 at Tuesday’s close.

Nedbank Capital head of spot forex trading William Van Rijn said the US trade deficit for July, which widened close to expectations, had very little effect on the rand.

He said, however, that astute dollar buying was prevalent in the market on Wednesday as traders tried to take advantage of the improved rand.

Official data showed the US trade deficit widened to $39.1bn in July from $34.2bn in June. Consensus expectation was for a deficit of $39bn.