Concern over Syria weighs on JSE

THE possibility of military action in Syria weighed on the JSE in midday trade on Wednesday.

At 12.02pm, the all share index was down 0.98 to 42,473.00 points. The resources index shed 1.32%.

"The Syrian situation is dominating market sentiment. Given the uncertainty, some investors are taking profits," Afrifocus equity trader Ferdi Heyneke said.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that House Speaker John Boehner, a Republican, said he supported President Barack Obama’s call for military action in Syria.

In addition, the leaders of the Senate foreign relations committee reached an agreement on a resolution authorising limited military strikes against Syria. The resolution is expected to be put to a vote of the full committee on Wednesday next week, and could reach the full Senate for a vote as early as next week.

Among individual shares, Anglo American lost 1.23% to R245.99 and resources rival BHP Billiton was down 0.75% to R303.60, while paper producer Sappi shed 3.02% to R24.05.

Luxury goods maker Richmemont gave up 2.21% to R98.36, while logistics group Grindrod was 2.8% weaker at R23.29.

Among platinum counters Impala Platinum slipped 0.81% to R115.73, but Anglo American Platinum added 0.11% to R415.47.

Gold miners were mixed with Harmony up 0.81% to R38.35, while AngloGold Ashanti shed 1.43% to R138.69.