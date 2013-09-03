Oil up after Israel missile test, signs of economic strength

NEW YORK — Brent crude oil futures rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday as US lawmakers voiced support for military action against Syria, and oil prices also drew support from improving economic data in the US and China and concerns over crude oil supply.

President Barack Obama urged quick congressional action authorising the use of military force against Syria and won support of leaders from both parties in the House of Representatives for limited strikes against President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

"We’re definitely increasing the odds of an attack," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago, Illinois. "The US is better prepared for a disruption than Europe because of our (domestic) production."

US crude got an early boost from reports showing demand picked up in the US manufacturing sector and steady growth in China’s services sector, adding to other positive signals from the world’s two biggest economies.

US manufacturing data provided "further evidence of the global economic recovery", said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, noting it followed encouraging reports from the eurozone and the UK.

He also said outages in Libya, South Sudan, Iraq and Nigeria were combining to tighten supply. Outages amount to 3.15-million barrels per day (bpd), about 3.5% of daily world oil demand of 90-million bpd.

"If you add the outages up, it’s a significant amount of oil," said Mr Kilduff.

Brent crude was up $1.38 to $115.71 a barrel at 5.58pm GMT. It hit a session high of $115.87.

US oil reached $108.25, up 60 cents from Friday’s settlement. There was no Monday settlement for the US benchmark due to the US Labour Day holiday.

A possible missile strike on Syria returned investor focus to a potential supply disruption in the region, but traders noted existing supply concerns already supported prices.

Libyan exports were running at below 10% of export capacity at below 100,000 barrels per day, according to a Reuters estimate, as armed groups tighten their grip on the sector.

Investors awaited US jobs data on Friday and a clearer indication from the US Federal Reserve on the timing of a rollback in its monetary stimulus to gauge the outlook for oil.

Reuters