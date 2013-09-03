Local bourse boosted by higher commodity prices

THE JSE closed higher on Tuesday as gold miners gained on a higher gold price and a weaker rand, despite a looming strike by local mineworkers.

Resource counters also buoyed the bourse amid firmer commodity prices.

The gold price strengthened as market participants bought safe-haven bullion after news that Israel tested its missile-defence system on Tuesday, adding to tension in world markets over events in the Middle East.

At 5pm‚ the all share index closed 0.39% higher at 42‚892.25 points, with the top 40 index ending 0.44% firmer.

The resource and gold mining indices gained 1.14% and 0.98%, respectively.

At 5pm local time the spot price of gold was quoted 0.8% firmer at $1,402.59/oz and the platinum spot price was up 1.32% at $1,536/oz.

US stocks were broadly higher, as strong global economic data and fading worries of an imminent attack on Syria helped the market start the month on a bright note, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Better than expected data on US manufacturing activity and construction spending and some large merger news helped support sentiment.

At 5.15pm local time, the Dow Jones industrial average had climbed 0.72% to 14,898 points.

On the local front, construction counters led Tuesday’s advance after a partial conclusion to wage negotiations was reached within the sector, IG market analyst Shaun Murison said.

"The Building, Construction and Allied Workers Union (Bcawu) is due to end their week-long strike after accepting a tiered wage offering structure, while the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) continues to pursue a higher settlement before returning to work," he said.

"Market sentiment was also boosted by increased construction spend out of the US as well as an upbeat construction PMI figure from the UK which saw continued industry expansion," he said.

"Spot gold trading back above the psychological $1,400/oz mark and weakness resuming in our local currency witnessed our gold miners trading significantly higher," Mr Murison said.

"The move does, however, come as a surprise, and the sustainability thereof will no doubt be tested in the near future as wage negotiations and strike action continues," he said.

"ISM manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data out of the US came in ahead of consensus as well as showing an improvement on the previous month’s reading. Considered a leading indicator of economic health the news continued a rally already under way in the US, which was playing catch-up to a global market rebound after being closed on Monday for a public holiday," he added.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing PMI for August rose to 55.7 from 55.4 in July, besting expectations of a decline to 53.8, Dow Jones Newswires reported. At the same time, construction spending for July increased 0.6% on the month, exceeding expectations of a 0.4% gain, the newswire said.

Among individual shares on the JSE‚ Anglo American gained 1.85% to R249.05 and rival BHP Billiton added 1.31% to R305.89.

Gold miners AngloGold Ashanti gained 1.67% to R140.70 and Sibanye lifted 3.09% to R10.35.

Aveng led the gains in the construction sector, ending 6.06% firmer at R28.90, followed by Basil Read surging 5.47% to R8.49. Murray & Roberts leapt 5.37% to R27.45 and WBHO was up 4.67% at R154.56.

Financial services group Discovery ended 3.2% higher at R87, despite reporting a 4% decline in diluted headline earnings per share to 367c for the year ended June 2013.

Data storage company Metrofile Holdings surged 5% to R5.25 after on Tuesday reporting a 17% rise in headline earnings per share to 25.5c for the year ended June 30 2013, after revenue rose by 13% to R590.2m.