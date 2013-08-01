Rand softer ahead of PMI

THE rand was a touch softer in early trade on Thursday ahead of the release of the purchasing managers’ index (PMI).

Prospects for manufacturing, one of the sectors significantly affected by the sluggish global economic growth and demand, will be revealed when Kagiso Tiso Holdings releases the PMI index for July at 11am.

"Most major countries will be releasing their PMIs today, so it could be a quite volatile day," a local trader said.

At 8am the rand was bid at R9.8696 per dollar after closing at R9.8532 on Wednesday.

The local currency was bid at R13.1000 to the euro from its previous close of R13.0984 and was at R14.9651 against sterling from R14.9540 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.3273 from $1.3295 at Wednesday’s close.

Absa Capital said in its morning report that even though Wednesday’s trade deficit print proved to be smaller than expected, the simultaneous release of some strong US employment and growth data, and resulting dollar strength were the dominant influence.

"Despite weakening, the rand did manage to remain below the psychological R10 per dollar handle into the day’s close after a dovish … Fed statement.

"Nonetheless, yesterday’s price action implied that rand participants are by no means convinced that SA’s challenging fundamental backdrop has suddenly improved as a result of June’s trade balance and that global developments remain the predominant driver of rand direction at present.

"With that in mind, this morning’s encouraging Chinese manufacturing data should curb extended rand weakness today, but a strong nonfarm payrolls print tomorrow afternoon could ensure that the rand weakens to double-digit territory against the US dollar before the end of the week," the bank said.