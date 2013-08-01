Oil rises towards $108 on US and Chinese economic data

SINGAPORE — Brent crude futures rose towards $108 a barrel on Thursday as economic data from the US and China brightened the outlook for demand in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Investors were also encouraged as the US Federal Reserve, after a two-day meeting, showed no signs of reducing the economic stimulus that has broadly underpinned commodity prices.

Brent crude oil futures had gained 24c to $107.94 a barrel by 5.04am GMT, after ending July with the largest monthly percentage gain since August 2012.

US crude futures climbed 50c to $105.53, having settled nearly 2% higher the day before.

"The Fed has implied they are not rushing to shrink (their stimulus programme), so that’s given positive sentiment to the market," Astmax Investments commodities fund manager Tetsu Emori said in Tokyo.

The US central bank on Wednesday said the economy continued to recover but was still in need of support, offering no sign it is planning to curb its bond-buying at its next meeting in September. Any tapering could boost the US dollar and drag on assets denominated in the currency.

Data which showed US private employers kept adding jobs in July at the same rate as the month before, fuelled optimism over the outlook for the US economy.

In number-two oil consumer China official numbers showed better than expected growth in factory activity, although a private survey showed the weakest reading since August 2012, moderating oil price gains.

"While the positive official PMI (purchasing managers index) data will provide support to crude oil prices in the short run, it does not alter our view of slower growth in China and dampened oil demand, with the HSBC PMI data continuing to contract," Phillip Futures investment analyst Chen Hoay Lee said in Singapore.

"As Chinese policy makers attempt to rebalance the economy away from investment-and-export-driven growth towards consumption-driven growth, we expect this to affect growth adversely in the short run."

Crude stockpiles rise

Gains in oil prices were also capped after a US Energy Information Administration report showed crude stockpiles had unexpectedly risen.

Analysts said that should be bearish for crude, although US oil prices extended gains after the data.

The US data also showed oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point fell for a fifth consecutive week to the lowest since April 2012.

Brent got further support on concerns over supplies from the Middle East and North Africa, with Libya’s oil exports slumping 70% as some ports shut due to protests.

Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries crude output hit a four-month low in July as unrest and conflict in Libya and Iraq disrupted supplies, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

