Rand remains softer ahead of key event risks

THE rand maintained a softer tone on Wednesday at midday ahead of key event risks this afternoon, which include South Africa’s trade data for June.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled to release its rates decision on Wednesday at 8pm local time.

"We look for no change in the Fed’s policy stance at the July federal open market committee meeting and expect its asset purchases to remain at $85bn per month. There is no press conference or new set of economic projections following the July meeting — the statement is the sole means of Fed communication.

"We see the statement changing somewhat to reflect the recent weakness in economic activity, but the committee potentially balancing this with the expectation that growth will accelerate later this year as the drag from fiscal policy begins to wane," Absa Capital analysts said in a note.

At 11.48am the rand was bid at R9.8612 per dollar after closing at R9.7938 on Tuesday and R9.7809 on Monday.

The local currency was bid at R13.0920 to the euro from its previous close of R12.9939 and was at R15.0011 against sterling from R14.9264 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.3278 from $1.3260 at Tuesday’s close.