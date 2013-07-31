JSE in negative territory amid weaker industrials

THE JSE was trading in negative territory on Wednesday morning, with industrials leading the downside after decent gains on Tuesday.

World markets are focused on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday evening.

At 9.41am the all share index was trading 0.32% softer at 40‚858.30 points‚ with industrials giving back 0.38%, resources dipping 0.32% and gold miners trading flat.

Event risk will go from low to high as the day progresses, Rand Merchant Bank said in a morning note.

"This morning we will receive the eurozone unemployment data, after lunch the local trade figures, followed shortly by the US gross domestic product numbers. The day will end with the US Federal Reserve statement," the bank said.

Expectations are that the US economy grew at an annualised 1% in the second quarter of 2013, RMB said.

"The Fed is expected to broadly repeat the statement it released at its last meeting in June. Any slight change in wording will be picked apart for signs of how the Fed’s views on the economy are changing and when and how they are likely to start tapering. The absence of a press conference limits the ability of the event to really rock the markets," the bank said.

On the JSE, ArcelorMittal gave back 1.04% to R32.44. Gold miner Harmony picked up 0.97% to R37.41, while Gold Fields gave back 0.24% to R58.96.

Among banks, Absa was 1.28% lower at R139.20, after dropping more than 7% on Tuesday after disappointing interim results.

The bank posted an 8% rise in diluted headline earnings per share to 649c for the six months ended June compared with the same period a year ago.