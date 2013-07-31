JSE firms ahead of US federal open market committee rate decision

SOUTH African equities were firmer at midday awaiting the rates decision from the US federal open market committee due at 8pm local time.

At 12.11pm, the all share index had reversed the morning’s losses, climbing 0.28% to 41,106.68 points. The top 40 index was up 0.40%, while a weaker rand supported gains among general resource counters, which lifted 0.68%

The rand was bid at R9.8584/$ from Tuesday’s close of R9.7938.

"The weakening rand is helping local rand-hedge stocks. We see the likes of SABMiller having risen over 2% in the session after coming under some pressure in recent weeks when the currency strengthened," PSG Konsult stockbroker Martin Strauss.

The breweries company added 1.89% to R480.19, while the resignation of British American Tobacco’s chief operating officer limited its stock’s gains.

"There seems to be some negative sentiment regarding the resignation of British American Tobacco’s John Daly who has been with the company for over 19 years," Mr Strauss said.

The stock inched up just 0.32% to R523.90, despite reporting a 9% rise in basic earnings per share at current rates to 106.6p for the six months ended June 2013 from a restated 97.8p a year ago.

Among resources BHP Billiton added 1.11% to R284.52.

A positive quarterly production update lifted Australia- and JSE-listed Gold One International’s share price by 1.28% to R1.58. The company said gold production in the quarter ended June rose 10% to a record 68‚208 ounces.

Other gold mining shares were mostly higher with AngloGold Ashanti adding 1.56% to R130.45.

In Europe shares edged higher, supported by an unexpected drop in German jobless claims in July. London’s FTSE 100 added 0.56% while the German Dax was flat at 11.59am local time. Official data showed German jobless claims dropped by 7,000 in July, after declining by a revised 13,000 in June, beating economists' forecast for an unchanged outcome, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

In the US stock-market futures traded flat as investors braced for a trifecta of key economic events — ADP payrolls, second-quarter growth and the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, the newswire said.