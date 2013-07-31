THE JSE rallied to its best level in two months on Wednesday‚ driven mainly by positive sentiment on global markets‚ following the release of better than expected US economic data.

The all share index ended up 0.74% at 41‚292.84 points‚ with the top 40 index climbing 0.89%. The banking and financial indices gained 1.74% and 1.1% respectively.

"The rand weakness added fuel to the fire in rand-hedge stocks after the US data gave us a solid underpin‚" Investec Asset Management’s head of dealing for emerging markets‚ Ryan Wibberley‚ said.

In the US the private sector added 200‚000 jobs in July‚ while US economic growth in the second quarter advanced at an annualised rate of 1.7%‚ both beating economists’ forecasts.

The all share index added 4.33% this month, led by the platinum and resource indices, up 11% and 9% respectively.

Leading European share markets extended gains in late trade, with UK’s FTSE 100 gaining 0.97%, while the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.52%. The US Federal Reserve policy statement is in focus tonight ahead of the closely watched US nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Among individual shares on the domestic market, Sibanye Gold fell 3.44% to R7.59 while ArcelorMittal SA garnered 2.01% to R33.44.

Rand-hedge stock British American Tobacco climbed 2.25% to R534, with SABMiller gaining 2.47% to R482.90.

FirstRand leapt 3.71% to R29.66, while Santam dropped 4.17% to R185.01. Sanlam gained 2.88% to R47.53.

Murray & Roberts was down 5.60% to R23.78 after the construction group offered to buy the remaining shares in Australian oil‚ gas‚ engineering and construction group Clough for around R4bn.

"The market is probably worried about the premium the company is paying for the business and there is no full clarity yet on the funding structure‚" Imara SP Reid equity analyst Sibonginkosi Nyanga said.