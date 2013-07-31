Investors on edge over central bank decisions, economic data

LONDON — Caution before potentially game-changing central bank policy decisions and data undermined stock and oil prices on Wednesday, overshadowing figures that offered hope Europe’s economy might pick up soon.

A US Federal Reserve statement on Wednesday will be scoured for clues on when it will curb its bond-buying stimulus programme, which has supported global markets.

On Thursday, attention will switch to European Central Bank and Bank of England policy meetings and data on global manufacturing activity, followed by the always keenly awaited US employment report on Friday.

Signs the developed world’s central banks will keep monetary policy loose for a long time to support a tentative economic recovery have put many equity and commodities markets on course for their best month of the year in July.

But strategists say the gains, which could see the MSCI World Equity index post its best monthly rise since February 2012, have increased the risk that investors could find reasons over the next few days to cash out.

"At the least what we expect is a lot more volatility and we think the volatility comes with a bit more downside risk than upside potential," said Russell Investments investment strategist Wouter Sturkenboom.

Any hints of imminent "tapering" of Fed bond buying could hit stocks and gold but push the dollar higher, although few expect a clear-cut signal.

Before the Fed decision the focus will be on US second-quarter growth figures at 12.30pm GMT and a private-sector employment report, that could give hints on the strength of the economic recovery.

In Europe, modest stock market gains were underpinned by data showing the number of people out of a job in the eurozone fell for the first time in more than two years in June.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index, set to make July its best month in more than a year, rose 0.1% on Wednesday.

Caution before the Fed statement left the dollar trading flat against a basket of major currencies, though not far from a five-week low hit on Monday.

The dollar has lost ground in recent weeks as the Fed sought to reassure markets that interest rates would stay low.

"If there’s any suggestion the Fed is going to taper the current bond-buying programme as soon as September, then that’s US dollar positive," said OptionsXpress analyst Ben Le Brun.

Fear over Chinese

Earlier in Asian trading, MSCI’s Asia-Pacific ex-Japan share index slipped 0.6% taking its losses so far in 2013 to 5% as the region’s markets suffer from fear that China’s giant economy is slowing rapidly.

A reading on manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy due on Thursday is expected to add to those fears by showing a contraction in July for the first time in 10 months, according to a Reuters poll.

A recent run of weak Chinese data, which prompted a pledge from Beijing on Wednesday to keep growth stable in the second half of 2013, has also undermined commodities, though many of these are set for a strong July thanks to the weaker dollar.

Brent crude prices eased 0.6% to about $106.20 a barrel, extending a 0.6% decline on Tuesday, but remain up 4.5% in July and on course for their best monthly gain since August 2012.

Gold gained 0.5% at $1,332.86 an ounce. It is up 8.2% so far in July, on track to snap a three-month losing run and mark its biggest monthly rise since January 2012, though it is down 20% since the beginning of 2013.

Reuters