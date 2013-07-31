Gold rises on weaker dollar, hopes of prolonged Fed stimulus

LONDON — Gold rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and hopes of a prolonged period of easy central bank money in the US as the metal headed for its biggest monthly gain since January 2012.

Markets were waiting for a Federal Reserve policy statement at 6pm GMT for clues on when the US central bank will start to taper its $85bn monthly bond purchases.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,332.86 an ounce by 9.41am GMT, having reached a five-week high of $1,347.69 last week. US gold futures for August gained $7.80 to $1,331.80/oz.

"Any mention of September as the timing for the central bank’s tapering of QE3 (third round of quantitative easing) would be dollar-positive and could still sink gold back below $1,300," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said.

"Prices could however remain volatile ahead of the US labour data on Thursday and Friday."

The dollar came under pressure against a basket of currencies as investors steered clear of big bets ahead of a series of US labour data and the Fed statement.

Bullion has risen 8% in July, also helped by technical buying triggered after prices broke through the tight trading ranges of the last two sessions above $1,330, traders said.

The July gain was prompted by remarks from Fed chairman Ben Bernanke that highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future, and that any reduction in bond purchases depended on the strength of the economy.

US gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter will also be released on Wednesday, but investors were mostly waiting for the influential US nonfarm payrolls report for July due on Friday.

"On the basis that the Fed will know the US second-quarter GDP figure, it may have some influence on tonight’s statement," Marex said in a note.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England also hold policy reviews on Thursday.

Physical buying

Gold premiums in Shanghai have eased from last week, indicating a slowdown in demand. Shanghai gold was about $16 more than London spot prices, down from more than $25 last week.

Gold imports by India have halted since July 22, when the central bank announced new rules tying imports to exports, sending premiums for scarce stocks soaring.

Traders were quoting a premium of up to $45/oz over London spot prices.

Premiums in other parts of Asia were mostly stable, as dealers navigate a seasonally quiet period without any acute shortage of the metal.

Silver rose 1.2% to $19.95/oz.

Platinum was up 0.2% at $1,437.99/oz and palladium gained 1% to $734.25/oz. The platinum/palladium ratio stood at 1.96, up from its lowest in nearly 11 years in mid-July at 1.90.

