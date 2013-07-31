Gold falls as US economic data surprise on upside

LONDON — Gold fell about 1% on Wednesday, after strong US data bolstered the dollar, but prices were still set for the biggest monthly gain since January 2012 ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy-setting decision.

US economic growth unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter at a 1.7% annual rate and private employers added 200,000 jobs in July, topping economists’ expectations.

The strong numbers laid a firmer foundation for the year that could bring the Fed closer to cutting back its stimulus.

Markets were now waiting for a Federal Reserve statement at 6pm GMT for clearer clues on the timing of the bond-buying tapering.

"A positive economic outlook provides a bit of a risk for gold as the Fed could become too hawkish in terms of tapering in the statement," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer said.

Spot gold, stronger initially, fell to session low of $1,311.14 an ounce. It was trading at $1,315.55 by 2.33pm GMT, down 0.9% on the day and around 2% lower than a five-week high of $1,347.69 hit on July 24.

US gold futures for August fell $9.40 to $1,315.40 an ounce.

The dollar partially reversed initial losses after the data showed the US economy grew faster than expected.

Bullion has risen 8% in July, the first monthly gain since March, after remarks from Fed chairman Ben Bernanke that highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future and that any reduction in bond purchases depended on the strength of the economy. But analysts anticipate the possibility of short-term declines.

"Any mention of September as the timing for the central bank’s tapering of QE3 (a third round of quantitative easing) would be dollar-positive and could still sink gold back below $1,300," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said.

On Thursday, attention will switch to European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England policy meetings and data on global manufacturing activity, followed by the keenly awaited US employment report on Friday.

Physical buying

Gold premiums in Shanghai have eased from last week, indicating a slowdown in demand. Shanghai gold was about $16 more than London spot prices, down from more than $25 last week.

Gold imports by India have halted since July 22, when the central bank announced new rules tying imports to exports, sending premiums for scarce stocks soaring.

Traders were quoting a premium of up to $45 an ounce over London spot prices.

Premiums in other parts of Asia were mostly stable, as dealers navigate a seasonally quiet period without any acute shortage of the metal.

Silver fell 0.6% to $19.59 an ounce, closely tracking gold’s fluctuations.

Platinum was down 0.6% to $1,425.99 an ounce and palladium lost% to $724.47 an ounce. The platinum-palladium ratio stood at 1.96, up from its lowest in nearly 11 years in mid-July at 1.9.

