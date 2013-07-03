US oil jumps to 14-month high on Middle East concern

SINGAPORE — US oil surged past the $100-a-barrel mark to hit a 14-month high on Wednesday as traders bet on a sharp drop in crude inventories in top consumer the US, while tension in the Middle East also cushioned prices.

Fear that turmoil in Egypt could destabilise the Middle East and disrupt oil supplies buoyed Brent crude as well, pushing it up to a more than one-week peak of $105.61 a barrel.

"Middle East tensions are always going to put a cushion under the price while there is some tight supply going on in the US," OptionsXpress market analyst Ben le Brun said in Sydney. "It’s double positive news for crude."

US oil was up $2.14 at $101.74 a barrel by 5.25am GMT, after rising to as high as $102.18 earlier in the session.

Brent rose $1.07 to $105.07.

Both benchmarks gained for a third consecutive day, drawing support from geopolitical tensions. Libyan oil output has fallen by a third after protesters shut several oilfields and anti-government demonstrations in Egypt have raised concerns about the stability of the whole region.

Traders were now priming for better US jobs data due on Friday, Newedge Japan commodity sales manager Yusuke Seta said. Technical charts pointed to higher oil prices after US crude futures rose more than expected, breaking several resistance levels, he said.

"Investors are taking more risks and are getting ready for Friday’s nonfarm payroll," he said, adding that traders were snapping up oil ahead of a US market holiday on Thursday.

Brent’s premium to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude hit a low of $3.09, its weakest since December 2010. The spread may narrow further on a drop in US inventories.

US crude inventories fell by 9.4-million barrels in the week through June 28, the American Petroleum Institute said late on Tuesday. Analysts had been expecting a drawdown of 2.3-million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors will be looking to verify this data with statistics from the US Energy Department’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) due later on Wednesday.

Projects aimed at moving crude from the oversupplied distribution hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, to refineries in the Gulf Coast will reduce the cost of transporting crude to refiners and help close the price gap between Brent and WTI, analysts at the National Australian Bank said.

But a slew of weak data from China, which has stoked worries about the outlook for demand from the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, may keep a lid on prices.

A survey showed that growth in China’s services sector sagged to its weakest pace in nine months in June. This comes on the heels of two surveys that showed China’s manufacturing growth plumbed multimonth lows in June as foreign and domestic demand waned.

"Recent indicators have pointed to a slowing Chinese economy, driven by softer industrial and export performance, and these should result in lower oil import growth," NAB analysts said.

Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said a bullish target at $102.82 a barrel had been established for US crude, as it has climbed above a resistance at $100.09.

