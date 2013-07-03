Shares, euro fall on concern over China, turmoil in Portugal

NEW YORK — Global equity markets slid on Monday on concern over signs of slowing growth in China and deepening political turmoil in Portugal, where talks on the government’s future weighed on the euro and threatened to reignite the eurozone crisis.

Portugal’s 10-year bond yield shot above 8% and its stock market slumped 6% as markets reeled on concern a snap election could derail Lisbon’s exit in 2014 from a bailout by the European Union (EU) and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Trading on Wall Street was choppy, trading near break-even.

Stocks initially appeared poised to turn positive until they were pushed lower by a report that showed the pace of growth in the US services sector slowed in June to its weakest level in more than three years. Stocks later toyed with positive territory.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index fell to 52.2 from 53.7 in May, short of economists’ forecasts for a gain to 54. While a reading above 50 indicates expansion, growth was at its lowest level since February 2010.

"There’s a perfect storm of bad news out there, and things could get very sloppy today," Lazard Capital Markets MD Art Hogan said in New York.

US equities were whiplashed on light volume as many market participants were out of the office ahead of the Fourth of July 4 holiday on Thursday. US equity and bonds markets will close early on Wednesday and reopen on Friday.

MSCI’s all-country world equity index fell 0.75%. In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 of leading regional shares fell 0.92% to 1,148.09 points, while Portuguese stocks fell 5.89%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.06 points, or 0.07%, at 14,922.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 5.89 points, or 0.36%, at 1,608.19.

The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.24 points, or 0.04%, at 3,432.16.

Chinese shares fell after a read on the country’s services sector compounded concerns about slowing growth momentum, while US oil hit a 14-month high on fears political unrest in Egypt could destabilise the Middle East and spark supply disruptions.

US private employers hired more workers than expected in June, another report showed, supporting the view of overall moderate job gains but one that might allow the US Federal Reserve to reduce stimulus later in 2013.

The yen rose across the board as political wrangling in Portugal and Egypt prompted investors to seek refuge in the Japanese currency, although it trimmed gains against the dollar after data showed a stabilising US labour market.

In early New York trading, the dollar fell 1.01% to ¥99,60, slightly recovering from the day’s lows of ¥99,24. The euro was also hit, and was down 1% at ¥129,29.

Trading in government bond markets was also rocky.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note was up 4/32 in price to yield 2.4548% after earlier trading lower.

German Bund futures pared gains after US data showed private sector employers added more jobs than forecast in June.

Bund futures were last up 56 ticks on the day at 142.25, having traded around 142.43 before the data.

Crude prices rose on a sharp decline in crude stockpiles in the US, a top consumer, and political unrest in Egypt sent US oil to a 14-month high.

US crude rose above $100 a barrel, closing its gap with Brent, after the American Petroleum Institute reported that US crude stocks dropped by 9.4-million barrels last week. Analysts had expected a draw of 2.3-million barrels.

US oil was up $1.83 at $101.43 a barrel, having touched $102.18 in earlier trade. Brent rose $1.40 to $105.40.

