Resilient dollar keeps rand on the back foot

A STRONG dollar kept the rand weaker than R10/$ at midday, with the local unit more than 9c softer than at Tuesday’s close.

The release of US May factory orders numbers on Tuesday added to the string of economic data that has kept the dollar resilient against other major currencies, with the improved figure further signalling a US economy on a sustained path to recovery.

Official data showed US factory orders rose by 2.1% in May from a revised 1.3% in April.

"This is not rand weakness per se, its dollar strength," said a local trader.

At 11.46am the rand was bid at R10.0768 to the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R9.9850 and Monday’s close of R9.9075.

The local currency was bid at R13.0560 to the euro from its previous close of R12.9586 and was at R15.3673 against sterling from R15.1258 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.2958 from $1.2976 at Tuesday’s close and $1.3067 at Monday’s close.

Nedbank Capital said in a note on Wednesday that the combination of the holiday in the US on Thursday, the ECB meeting and the nonfarm payrolls data to follow on Friday, had the markets contemplating a number of scenarios and most of these would have the markets looking for continued dollar strength.