THE rand was a touch softer, above R10 to the dollar, in early trade on Wednesday due to a stronger dollar.

"The rand moved weaker in late trade in New York on Tuesday. It may be due to some hedging as there are rumours that the Treasury will come to market shortly with an offshore bond issue," a local trader said.

At 8am the rand was bid at R10.0228 to the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R9.9850 and Monday’s close of R9.9075.

The local currency was bid at R12.9867 to the euro from its previous close of R12.9586 and was at R15.1737 against sterling from R15.1258 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.2963 from $1.2976 at Tuesday’s close and $1.3067 at Monday’s close.

Last month the Treasury appointed Standard Bank‚ Deutsche Bank and Rand Merchant Bank as joint lead managers and Investec as co-lead manager to arrange the issuance of a foreign currency loan as a means to bring in additional foreign currency and reduce pressure on the rand.

In May the government repaid a €1.25bn foreign loan that would have contributed to the reduction in foreign reserves and added pressure on the rand.

A foreign currency loan of $1.5bn (about R15bn) would more than compensate for the large outflows since the end of April as foreigners sold South African bonds‚ boosting the rand.

A foreign currency loan is longer term (about 10 years)‚ so it would make South Africa less dependent on volatile portfolio flows into and out of South African bonds and equities.