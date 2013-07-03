Positive US economic data weigh on rand

POSITIVE US economic data contributed to dollar strength on Wednesday, which in turn weighed on the rand.

The greenback touched a one month high on Wednesday keeping the rand weaker than the psychological R10/$ handle most of the day.

A local trader said: "The rand weakened on the back of a stronger dollar and some risk aversion. Better dollar buying on trade-related flows also contributed to a softer rand. Good US economic data buoyed the dollar,"

At 4.07pm the rand was bid at R10.0819 to the dollar from Tuesday’s close of R9.9850 and Monday’s close of R9.9075.

The local currency was bid at R13.0860 to the euro from its previous close of R12.9586 and was at R15.3959 against sterling from R15.1258 at its previous close.

The euro was bid at $1.2979 from $1.2976 at Tuesday’s close and $1.3067 at Monday’s close.

The dollar strengthened initially after US data on Tuesday showed that demand for manufactured goods in the US increased by 2.1% in May from the previous month.

Further positive US economic news on Wednesday afternoon was a better than expected private sector jobs print.

This number increased by 188,000 last month, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The result topped the 160,000 median forecast of economists in a Dow Jones Newswires poll. This report comes ahead of Thursday’s US Independence Day holiday when US markets will be closed. On Friday the closely watched monthly US labour report is due for release, which is bound to influence currency markets.

Other factors on Wednesday contributing to dollar strength were continuing concerns about the US Federal Reserve tapering its monetary easing programme, and disappointing economic Chinese data.

China’s services growth slowed as its non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 53.9 in June from 54.3 in May, pointing to an economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Portuguese political instability, continued unrest in Egypt and renewed concerns about Greece’s ability to meet its bailout terms, also weighed on market sentiment.