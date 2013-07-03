Portuguese tension spooks markets, Chinese slowdown weighs

LONDON — Portugal’s 10-year bond yield shot above 8% and its stock market slumped 6% on Wednesday as deepening political turmoil in the bailed-out eurozone member threatened to reignite the bloc’s crisis.

Signs that Chinese growth is slowing also weighed on shares, while oil jumped to a 14-month high on fears that political unrest in Egypt will disrupt supply.

The threat of more resignations from Portugal’s government after the surprise departure of its finance minister this week set alarm bells ringing again across the eurozone bond market.

The turmoil could trigger a snap election and derail Lisbon’s exit from its European Union/International Monetary Fund bail-out.

Spanish and Italian yields rose and the cost of insuring periphery debt against default jumped, with nervousness over whether or not Greece will receive its next tranche of bail-out money adding to fears the debt crisis will erupt again.

"Something had to happen, two months in a row with no action in the eurozone is very unusual," said Franklin Equity pan-European equities head Uwe Zoellner.

"People are nervous at the moment anyway. We have seen a good start to the year and now we get the mixed data from China, and we see headlines again about political unrest in oil-producing countries, so people are probably taking the news from Portugal worse than they otherwise would have done."

The returns investors demand to hold Portugal’s 10-year bonds surged to above 8.1% for the first time since November 2012 and the PSI 20 stock index slumped 6%, led by losses of more than 10% in bank shares.

The broad sell-off in riskier European assets left the region’s FTSEurofirst 300 share index down 1.2% by mid-morning while the euro was hovering at its lowest level since late May.

The day started on a low note, with Asian stock markets falling after official Chinese figures showed growth in the services sector sagged to its weakest pace in nine months, adding to signs of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Egypt unrest

Growing unrest in Egypt and fears it could disrupt Middle East supplies drove oil prices higher for a third day, sending US crude above $100 barrel for the first time in 14 months.

The Egyptian military has set a deadline of about 5pm local time (3pm GMT) for President Mohamed Mursi to agree to a power-sharing deal with his rivals, an ultimatum that Mr Mursi has firmly rejected.

Traders are also expecting data due later to show a sharp drop in crude oil stocks held by top consumer the US.

"Middle East tensions are always going to put a cushion under the price while there is some tight supply going on in the US," OptionsXpress markets analyst Ben Le Brun said in Sydney.

"It’s double positive news for crude."

The first rise in European retail sales for four months and a more-than-one-year high for Markit’s final composite Eurozone purchasing managers index could not overcome the concerns over Portugal and Greece.

Investors were instead heading for traditional safe-haven assets, with German bunds, the dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc all rising.

The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of major currencies, staying firm after a recent string of generally solid US economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve could scale back its stimulus later in 2014.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value against a basket of major currencies, rose to as high as 83.635, the highest since late May, while Portugal’s troubles pushed the euro to $1.2923, its lowest in more than a month.

"Portugal is by far the biggest focus," said the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ’s European head of global currency research, Derek Halpenny.

"For the euro this is a slow grind lower ... The euro has been fairly resilient against the dollar and the market will initially treat this with caution but it is clearly a euro negative."

Reuters