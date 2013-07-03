NEWS ANALYSIS: Benchmark bond riding volatility storm

THE second quarter of 2013 was the fourth-most volatile quarter for the benchmark R186 bond as measured by the difference between the highest and lowest yield during the quarter.

The second quarter of 2013 had a range of 201 basis points, more than four times larger than the 45-basis-point spread of the first quarter of 2013.

This volatility normally reflects market uncertainty, which constrains fixed investment and so reduces growth and employment.

It also makes it difficult to price long-term capital, so executives tend to defer investment decisions.

"Volatility in financial markets, labour unrest and political uncertainty are the handmaidens for poor economic growth, as executives do not want to commit money to new ventures under those circumstances," Meganomics economist Colen Garrow says.

"Unfortunately, we need all three to ease, not just one, so private-sector decision makers will probably wait until after next year’s elections before committing large amounts to new investment, which will create new jobs."

Despite the volatility, the value traded soared to a new nominal value in excess of R1-trillion for the first time at R1.097-trillion, 53.3% more than the R715.7bn traded in the R186 bond in the first quarter.

Absa Capital fixed income analyst Mamokete Lijane says the very volatile environment of the past two months tends to come every once in a while but is often short-lived.

"I expect that price volatility will continue to moderate in the weeks ahead. Policy makers will no doubt have been alarmed by price action in the past few weeks and will likely seek to avoid a repeat. I therefore expect that markets will be less volatile in the coming quarter," she says.

"On volumes it is a bit more difficult to call. The change in pricing could continue to prompt investors to change positioning and keep volumes elevated. It is always difficult to say with any level of certainty, but I would expect that the market will reposition for current pricing in the weeks ahead, and that volumes will consequently remain elevated."

The most volatile quarter, with a significant 367.5-basis point spread, was the fourth quarter of 2001, when the rand collapsed in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks, leading the Reserve Bank to introduce new regulations that curtailed liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

Macquarie Securities economist Elna Moolman expects financial markets, and particularly currency markets, to continue to be somewhat volatile in the short to medium term, partly owing to the increased data-dependence of most central banks’ actions and specifically those relating to quantitative easing by the major central banks, but the bond market should see reduced volatility and volumes in the third quarter as consolidation takes place.

"Given that a substantial portion of the adjustment in South African bond yields in the second quarter was a normalisation from unsustainably low levels, I expect the extent of any adjustment in bonds in the third quarter to be smaller," she says.

The second-most volatile quarter, with a 277.5-basis point range, was the fourth quarter of 2008, after the Lehman Brothers collapse resulted in the liquidity seizure of global capital markets.

The third-most volatile quarter, at 224.5 basis points, was the recovery from oversold positions in the first quarter of 2002 as the rand recovered from its December 2001 blowout.