JSE weakens amid broad-based sell-off

THE JSE closed lower on Wednesday, in line with global markets, which fell victim to a broad-based sell-off following the release of disappointing Chinese economic data, political turmoil in Portugal and a positive US private sector employment print.

The all share index was down 1.26% to 39,343.31 points and the top 40 index lost 1.21%.

At 5pm European shares were broadly lower, with London’s FTSE 100 falling 1.57% and Paris’s CAC 40 slipping 1.30% after Portugal’s government was thrown into disarray after the resignation its foreign minister Paulo Portas. Talk of further resignations followed, adding risk to Portugal’s ability to meet its budget deficit obligations.

US stocks were relatively flat in early trade as a jump in private sector jobs in June raised the probability of equally positive nonfarm payrolls, due for release on Friday.

"The higher-than-expected US ADP release on Wednesday points to a nonfarm payrolls figure that will also surprise, increasing chances of the US tapering its monetary easing," said Viv Govender from Vunani Private Clients.

According to the ADP report, US private-sector employment accelerated by 188,000 in June from a 134,000 increase in May. Median expectations were for an increase of 160,000.

In the local mining space, gold and platinum counters were the hardest hit as data from China raised prospects of a pullback in demand from one of the world’s biggest resource consumers. The gold index plunged 4.41% and platinums shed 3.62%.

Banking shares were severely rattled, with the index finishing 3.86% lower.

Chinese services purchasing managers index fell to 53.9 in June from 54.3 in May, stoking concerns over the growth momentum of the world’s second-largest economy

"It’s another piece of weak data, flagging a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy," said Kyle Dutton from Mercato Financial Services.

Individual gold miners were hammered, with AngloGold Ashanti dropping 4.89% to R139 and Gold Fields plummeting 5.38% to R48.73.

Among platinum counters, Anglo Platinum relinquished 4.35% to R280, Impala gave up 4.96% to R91.67 and Northam lost 4.88% to R32.24.

Talks to establish an agreement between the government, labour and mining houses were stalled by the refusal of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union to sign a pact, a source said.

In the pharmaceuticals space, shares of Adcock Ingram rallied as much as 6% early in the day after Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals proposed a potential offer price equating to R73.51 per share for the drug company. In March, Bidvest made an unsolicited expression of interest for 60% of Adcock Ingram at about R62.50 a share, which was rejected by the latter on technical grounds. The company’s stock closed up R1.36% at R65.38.

African Bank tumbled 6.18% to R15.65, Absa plunged 5.31% to R140.10, Nedbank slumped 3.79% to R170.29 and Standard Bank dropped 3.78% to R107.79.