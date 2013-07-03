JSE slides on global risk aversion

THE JSE fell across the board on Wednesday, tracking a weaker trend on global equity markets.

At 12.34pm, the all share index was down 1.4% to 39,286.16 points, with the blue-chip top 40 index losing 1.42%. The platinum and gold indices lost 3.72% and 2.98% respectively and banks shed 2.64%.

"The markets are going through a pessimistic patch," a Cape Town-based market analyst said.

"The old eurozone debt story is back on the radar, with political tension in Portugal putting budget deficit cutting plans at risk which caused a spike in government bond yields. There is also mounting austerity fatigue in the region which has political consequences," the analyst said.

Leading European shares were all negative at midday, with London’s FTSE 100 down 1.55% while US stock futures pointed to a weaker opening on Wall Street later in the day.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American was down 2.85% to R187.50 and Impala Platinum tumbled 5.08% to R91.55.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 3.2% to R141.47, Gold Fields gave up 3.51% to R49.69 and African Rainbow Minerals shed 4.03% to R149.13.

FirstRand was down 3.3% to R28.43 and Abil shed 3.78% to R16.05.

Aveng lost 3.24% to R28.96 and PPC relinquished 3.11% to R29.31.