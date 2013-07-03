JSE down on weak Chinese data and firmer dollar

THE JSE was down on Wednesday morning in line with a sell-off in world markets after weak Chinese economic figures and a stronger dollar put pressure on markets.

Purchasing managers’ indices released on Wednesday remained above the key 50-point level showing expansion but still suggested a slowdown in momentum in the world’s second-biggest economy.

World markets are now awaiting the all-important US employment data that should provide further market direction.

The US ADP employment report for June is due for release on Wednesday.

On Friday nonfarm payrolls data is set for release. If the job numbers are positive, quantitative easing tapering from the US Federal Reserve concerns could lead emerging markets lower.

At 10.07am the all share index shed 1.42% to 39,279 points, with the blue-chip top 40 index dropping 1.49%.

Mining and resource counters showed substantial losses, with the platinum index leading the downside, shedding 3.09%. Gold miners were down 2.01% after gains on Tuesday amid bargain hunting, while resources relinquished 2.07%.

Leading European bourses also shed value, with London’s FTSE 100 giving up 1.65% at 9.52am.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) said in a morning note that event risk theoretically remained high, with eurozone retail sales data due on Wednesday and nonmanufacturing purchasing managers’ index data from around the world through the day.

"The markets are mostly disinterested so it would probably take quite a surprise to generate any real volatility," the bank said.

Locally, on the labour front, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union has demanded that Amplats double the monthly wages of underground workers.

"This is the one of the first wage submission in the platinum sector and will very likely form the base for wage demands from the National Union of Mineworkers. Elevated wage demands alongside falling productivity growth will constrain employment growth. This concern has been highlighted by the National Employers Association of South Africa," RMB said.

The only noteworthy domestic event on Wednesday was the planned signing of the mining industry pact, it said.

Among individual shares on the JSE Anglo American declined 2.60% to R188, BHP Billiton retreated 1.98% to R251.90 and Sasol slipped 1.21% to R427.

Impala Platinum led the downside in the platinum index, tumbling 3.74% to R92.84, followed by Anglo American Platinum, which gave back 3.63% at R282.08.

Gold miners Gold Fields slumped 3.07% to R49.92 and AngloGold Ashanti gave back 1.47% to R144.