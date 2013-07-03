Gold inches up on thin trade as stocks ease

SINGAPORE — Gold edged higher in thin trade on Wednesday as Asian stocks eased and following comments by two US Federal Reserve officials that the central bank’s economic stimulus could continue for some time.

But investor sentiment remained dour as outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued and demand failed to pick up even though prices remain near three-year lows, indicating the market is expecting further declines.

Gold, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, posted its biggest quarterly loss of almost 23% for the April-June period on fears the Fed would end its $85bn monthly bond purchases.

"I am not convinced this is the bottom," commodity investor Jim Rogers said at an event in Singapore. "Where that bottom will be I have no idea. Perhaps it will be $900-$1,000."

That would be an almost 50% drop from gold’s record high of $1,920.30 seen in September 2011, when the metal was boosted by stimulus measures by central banks around the world.

Fed chairman Ben Bernanke said in June the US economy was recovering strongly enough for the bank to begin tapering its stimulus in the next few months, and possibly end the programme in mid-2014.

However, the exact timing of the tapering is still not clear. Markets are awaiting US nonfarm jobs data later this week for clues on the strength of the world’s biggest economy.

Two senior Fed official said on Tuesday that the bank’s monetary policy to support the economy would probably be warranted for some time to come.

Spot gold rose 0.23% to $1,244.30 an ounce by 6.38am GMT, while US gold was little changed at $1,243.90.

"There was some buying when Shanghai opened but not much after that," Standard Bank branch manager Yuichi Ikemizu said in Tokyo. "People are adjusting their positions before the US holiday on Thursday."

US markets are shut on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.

There were some gains for bullion earlier this week on short covering and bargain hunting, after prices plumbed a three-year low of $1,180.71 on Friday.

"We don’t know if the rebound will last," Lee Cheong Gold Dealers chief dealer Ronald Leung said in Hong Kong. "Investors are more bearish than bullish. ETF outflows are putting pressure on gold prices."

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, said its holdings fell 0.37% to 964.69 tonnes on Tuesday, hitting fresh four-year lows.

