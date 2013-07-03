Gold extends gains on dollar drop

LONDON — Gold rose more than 1% on Wednesday, as the dollar and equity markets remained under pressure after mixed US data, while investors looked for further clues over the Federal Reserve’s stimulus tapering.

Volumes thinned as traders were reluctant to take big positions ahead of a US Independence Day holiday on Thursday and US nonfarm jobs data on Friday.

Spot gold rose as much as 1.5% to a session high of $1,259.60 an ounce earlier and was at $1,250.01/oz by 1.07pm GMT, still up 0.7%. US gold futures for August delivery were up $6.20 at $1,249.90/oz.

"Today’s strength is more to do with the dollar and equities markets after bad eurozone data, mixed US numbers and renewed worries about Portugal and Greece," VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said.

"Volumes are low and I don’t think traders will take strong positions ahead of the nonfarm payrolls, which will dominate the headlines this week, also considering the US is shut tomorrow."

The dollar fell from an earlier five-week peak against a basket of currencies, after a report showed the US services sector in June grew at its slowest pace in more than three years.

Earlier, data showed US initial weekly jobless claims fell for a second straight week last week and the country’s private sector created more jobs than expected.

Analysts said that boded well ahead of Friday’s employment report from the Labour Department, which is expected to show the economy created 165,000 jobs in June.

"It would be very bad for gold if you get a nonfarm payrolls number good enough for the Fed to taper but at the same time not strong enough to see any inflationary pressure coming through," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer said.

Gold posted its biggest ever quarterly loss of almost 23% for the April-June period after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke announced the US economy was recovering strongly enough for the bank to begin tapering its stimulus in the next few months.

This would support a rise in interest rates, making gold less attractive.

However, the exact timing of the Fed’s move remains unclear.

Meanwhile, nervousness over the state of Greece’s next tranche of bail-out money and Portugal’s political deadlock dragged European shares lower.

Demand still low

Sentiment remained guarded however as outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued and physical demand failed to pick up after prices plumbed a three-year low of $1,180.71 on Friday.

Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.37% to 964.69 tonnes on Tuesday, hitting fresh lows since February 2009.

Physical demand for gold has not emerged as it did in April, when prices fell the most in 30 years, and premiums remained steady in main Asian markets as refineries prepare to shut for housekeeping during the summer period, traders said.

Silver tracked gold’s gains, up 2% to $19.76/oz. Platinum fell 0.2% to $1,360.50/oz and palladium gained 0.2% to $684.72/oz.

