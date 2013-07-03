Gold counters shed value on foreign selling

SOUTH African gold counters were trading weaker on Wednesday as the JSE experienced a broad sell-off, in line with global markets that were on the back foot.

Markets are awaiting US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

The JSE’s gold index was 2.29% weaker at 1,246.12 points a 11.40pm on Wednesday, despite a firmer spot gold price that was 0.31% higher at $1,247.28.

"There is a broad sell-off across the market, including miners, with mining wage negotiations upon us and all the pessimism around it. A gold price of $1,250/oz is just not a good price," Investec Asset Management Ryan Wibberley said in Cape Town.

"Foreigners are selling out of our gold stocks. Last night in the US, South African gold stock ADRs (American depository receipts) — the dollar version of our gold stocks — were down 3%-4% in dollar terms. So the weakness in our gold counters was triggered in overnight New York trade," Mr Wibberley said.

"Harmony ADRs were down 4%, Gold Fields down 3.4% and AngloGold down 3.7%.

"Foreigners would rather buy gold counters such as NewCrest in Australia, because South Africa has added problems of messy wage talks on the horizon, with every indication that it is going to get ugly.

"Political interference is an added problem. NewCrest mine does not have these problems," Mr Wibberley said.

By 11.40am, Gold Fields had shed 3.09% to R49.91, AngloGold Ashanti had slipped 2.33% to R142.75 and Harmony had fallen 1.61% to R36.68.

Gold has lost about 25% of its value this year alone, because of fear that the US Federal Reserve will stop its cheap money policy, which is inflationary.

This has diminished the allure of bullion, which is regarded as a hedge against inflation.

The price of gold hit a record high of $1,920.30 in September 2011, underpinned by easy monetary policies by central banks across the globe.