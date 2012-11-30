Rand firmer ahead of trade data

THE rand continued its firmer trend in early trade on Friday, though it pulled away from Thursday’s intraday best level.

Traders turn their attention on Friday to domestic trade data for October for some direction.

At 8.41‚ the rand was bid at R8.7666 to the dollar from Thursday’s close of R8.7842. The local currency was bid at R11.3944 to the euro from its previous close of R11.3883 and at R14.0641 against sterling from R14.0771 before.

The euro was bid at $1.3005, from 1.2971 at its previous close.

RMB analysts said in a note that the dollar/rand break of R8.80 on Thursday was an important psychological level but the local currency’s gains continued to be held back by a mildly unfavourable global backdrop.

"Expect a relatively volatile day, with a mild downside bias. Watch out for the South Africa trade data number. We expect a record deficit in excess of R20bn — shocking to say the least. The terrible figure is partly a result of seasonal effects and the mining strikes," RMB analysts said.