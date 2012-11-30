Oil climbs to $111 on US budget hopes

BRENT crude oil crept up to $111 a barrel on Friday on hopes US budget talks would avert a fiscal crisis and brighten the outlook for energy demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

US lawmakers are locked in negotiations to prevent $600bn worth of tax hikes and spending cuts, the so-called "fiscal cliff", starting in the new year.

So far officials and politicians have said talks have made little progress, but most financial markets assume a deal will be struck before the end of the year.

Failure to agree a compromise on the budget could plunge the US economy into recession, putting the world economy at risk and slamming the breaks on global energy demand.

"No significant progress seems to have been made in the US budgetary dispute," said Commerzbank oil analyst Carsten Fritsch, but added: "If the fiscal cliff can be avoided, prices should increase."

Worries over the US budget crisis have kept oil under pressure this month, overwhelming rises spurred by tension in the Middle East. Brent has trimmed early gains and is now on track to end November up around 2.0%.

Brent rose 30 cents to $111.06 by 3.15pm GMT. US crude was up 50 cents at $88.57 a barrel.

Data on Friday showing US consumer spending fell in October for the first time in five months weighed a little on the market as it suggested income growth was stalling, bringing slower economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Oil demand

US GDP growth in July-Sept was revised up to 2.7% from an initial reading of 2% as restocking by businesses provided a big boost, but consumer and business spending were revised lower.

"We are looking at more downward revisions for global oil demand in 2013, and the market is generally oversupplied," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based Ritterbusch & Associates.

Global oil production has been running ahead of demand throughout 2012, resulting in rising inventories that act as a substantial cushion for unexpected supply shocks and keep a lid on prices.

A Reuters survey suggests the 12-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is still producing over a million barrels per day (bpd) more than its target of 30 million bpd.

However, support for oil prices continues to come from the political crisis in Egypt and Western sanctions on Iran.

An Islamist-led assembly was expected to finalise a new Egyptian constitution on Friday aimed at ending a political crisis that erupted when President Mohamed Mursi gave himself sweeping new powers last week.

Analysts say turmoil in Egypt is unlikely to affect Middle East oil exports, but the market is unwilling to dismiss completely the risk to supplies from a region that is responsible for a third of world oil production.

Reuters