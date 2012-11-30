Gold set for monthly gain, US fiscal talks on radar

GOLD held steady on Friday, on course to post a slight gain for November, but trading conditions were choppy as the market moved in line with stocks and other so-called risk assets, buffeted by uncertainty over talks to avert a US budget crisis.

Spot gold was marginally softer at $1,723.91 an ounce by 3.23pm GMT, headed for a 1.6% weekly drop and a narrow monthly gain of around 0.2%. US gold was down 0.19% at $1,724.00.

The dollar hit session highs in volatile trade against the euro after data showed US personal income and consumer spending came in below expectations last month, denting risk appetite as investors sought the greenback as a safe-haven.

"The US economic data came in a little worse than expected, which is weighing on risky assets, leading to a slight decline of gold," said Peter Fertig, consultant with Quantitative Commodity Research.

While bullion managed to recover from a one-and-a-half-week low of $1,705.64 an ounce hit on Wednesday in a technically-driven sell-off, upside resistance held at $1,750 in a market roiled by conflicting comments from Washington about the US budget negotiations.

House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that "fiscal cliff" talks with the White House had made no substantive progress and criticised President Barack Obama and Democrats for failing to get serious about including spending cuts in a final deal.

If the parties fail to reach an agreement, $600bn in tax hikes and spending cuts — dubbed the "fiscal cliff" — will automatically start in early January, threatening to push the world’s top economy into recession.

Analysts have said that protracted and faltering progress in the fiscal talks would support gold’s safe-haven credentials, but the market is currently in risk asset mode, taking impetus from stocks and other assets associated with growth.

Simon Weeks, head of precious metals at Scotia Mocatta, said that if a breakthrough came in the talks, gold would likely initially follow any bounce in risky assets.

"The knee jerk reaction will be for gold to follow other markets up or down, and after its initial reaction, it will tend to decouple," he said.

On the investment front, Commerzbank said in a daily market report on Friday that inflows of gold into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) highlighted buoyant demand for the yellow metal.

"ETF investors, who are generally regarded as taking a longer-term view, are proof that gold remains in high demand as a store of value and a safe haven despite all the price fluctuations," Commerzbank said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world’s biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at a record high of 1,347.018 tons, up nearly 11 tons in its fourth consecutive month of gains.

Global gold demand in 2013 should be led by further strength in Chinese demand and a recovery in India, helping the precious metal continue its bull run into its 13th year, the industry-backed World Gold Council said on Friday.

Palladium rising

Spot palladium rose 0.37% to $684.25, on course for a fifth week of gains and a monthly rise of around 14%, its strongest since December, 2010.

Concerns about supply and technical buying helped send palladium to a two-and-a-half-month high of $689 on Thursday.

Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and nickel, expects the palladium market to remain in a deficit in the next several years largely due to a near depletion of Russian state supplies.

Spot silver inched down 0.23% to $34.13, on course for a monthly gain of around 6%.

Spot platinum was headed for a rise of more than 3% in November, and last traded at $1,610.50 per ounce, up 0.28%.

