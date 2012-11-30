Gold rises but still on track for weekly fall

SINGAPORE — Gold edged up on Friday but prices remained on track for their biggest weekly drop since the start of the month with uncertainty about crucial US talks to avert a fiscal crisis continuing to hit sentiment.

While gold has recovered from a one-and-a-half-week low of $1,705.64 an ounce hit on Wednesday, it has been unable to break a strong resistance at $1,730 an ounce in a market roiled by conflicting comments from Washington about the US budget negotiations.

Top Republican legislator John Boehner said on Thursday that the talks had made little progress, after expressing optimism about reaching a deal with the White House just a day earlier.

If the parties fail to reach an agreement, $600bn in tax hikes and spending cuts — dubbed the fiscal cliff — will automatically kick in early in January, threatening to push the world’s top economy into recession.

"Gold is back in its old $1,700-$1,730 range," said Chen Min, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, referring to a range in which gold had traded earlier this month.

"On the macro side, the market sees very little direction, while the ‘fiscal cliff’ talk poses much uncertainty and risk."

Spot gold inched up 0.3% to $1,729.55 an ounce by 7.39am GMT, headed for a 1.3% weekly drop but a 0.5% monthly gain.

US gold was up 0.1% at $1,729.70.

Technical analysis suggested signals were mixed for spot gold as it was not clear a rebound from Wednesday’s low had been completed, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood at a record high of 1,347.018 tonnes, up nearly 11 tonnes in its fourth consecutive month of rises.

Palladium headed for fifth week of gains

Spot palladium rose 0.6% to $686, on course for a fifth week of rise and a monthly gain of more than 14%, its strongest since December, 2010.

Concerns about supply and technical buying helped send palladium to a two-and-a-half-month high of $689 on Thursday.

"It might be a trade of choice for 2013," said a Hong Kong-based trader. "People don’t want to miss it and are pressured to jump in now."

Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and nickel, expects the palladium market to remain in a deficit in the next several years largely due to a near depletion of Russian state supplies.

In other precious metals, spot silver inched up 0.2% to $34.27, on course for a monthly gain of more than 6%.

Silver prices could revisit record highs next year, but any gains will depend heavily on a rally in gold fuelling investment as silver struggles to overcome a soft outlook for supply and demand, metals consultancy GFMS said on Thursday.

Spot platinum was headed for a rise of more than 3% in November.

In other news, Shanghai Gold Exchange said it would start a trial run of over-the-counter gold trading on the China Foreign Exchange Trading System on December 3, allowing banks to trade among themselves and in large volumes.

Reuters